Kevin Hart Teases New Movie That Could "End" His Duo With Dwayne Johnson

Could we be nearing the end of the comedic partnership between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson? The former alluded to this realization during the 95th Academy Awards. Fans have gotten to watch the two stars light up the big screen in a number of films, including 2016's Central Intelligence, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and last year's DC League of Super-Pets. It's safe to say they enjoy acting and performing together and have developed the kind of on-screen chemistry that makes them two of the greats. But what does the future hold for Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson?

The answer to that question came during a Variety interview with Kevin Hart at the Oscars. When asked when the next Dwayne Johnson team-up is happening, Hart replied, "We're gonna have to do it soon. I talked to him the day before yesterday, and we got the ball rolling on some big ideas." He was then pressed for more details, which is when he mentioned another Jumanji movie. However, the bigger news was a tease of what their final film could look like.

"Just figuring out the thing that could or would be the final chapter of he and I," Hart continued. "We feel like we need something big to put our duo to the end, and not just leave it undone. Something that we could say is our last and final movie." Hart then alluded to there being another franchise in their future.

Dwayne Johnson Addresses Henry Cavill's Superman Recasting

DC movie fans got a serious case of whiplash last fall, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam movie was released in theaters. Black Adam ended with the (not so) surprise reveal that Henry Cavill's Superman had made a return to the DC Universe. The Rock not only brought back Cavill's Superman in a post-credits scene, but he also announced in the press that plans to have his Black Adam eventually fight Cavill's Superman were also in the works.

The future that Dwayne Johnson laid out was quickly swept away when Warner Bros. Discovery announced a DC franchise reboot under the new imprint of DC Studios, while Black Adam was still in theaters. Soon after the reveal that the DC Universe was starting over again, The Rock confirmed that his Black Adam was not in the immediate plans for DC Universe: Chapter One; the studio also confirmed that Cavill would not be the Superman of the new franchise, which will start with a Superman reboot film, Superman: Legacy, written by James Gunn.

Dwayne Johnson has offered statements on how he met with James Gunn, and how he respects the decision to not move on with the Black Adam franchise right now. However, it was on the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars that Dwayne Johnson addressed the situation with DC Studios deciding to recast Henry Cavill's Superman.

"All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could," Johnson told Variety. "Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots, but that's just the business of it."

As for the specific issue of DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran deciding to recast Henry Cavill as Superman, Johnson added, "It's almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, 'Not my coach, not my quarterback. I'm going to go with somebody new.'"

Photo credit via Kevin Winter/Getty Images