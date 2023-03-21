Shazam! 2 Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Reported Issue With Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson

It has been less than a week since Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrived in theaters, but the DC sequel has already been the subject of a lot of conversation. The latest round concerns the circumstances around the one of the film's post-credits scenes, with a new report from The Wrap shedding light on what the original plans for the scenes were. Spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below! Only look if you want to know! The mid-credits scene for Fury of the Gods shows Billy Batson / Shazam! (Zachary Levi) accidentally agreeing to join the Justice Society of America, after mistaking their name for the Justice League. In the scene, he is offered the membership by Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), who are working on behalf of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but The Wrap's report claims that the scene was originally set to follow some of the Justice Society members, who first debuted on the big screen in last fall's Black Adam.

According to reports, Johnson not only nixed the Justice Society members appearing in Fury of the Gods, but he shot down a cameo from Levi in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. In a post to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Levi shared a fan's recap of the reporting with the caption "The truth shall set you free."

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods' mid-credits scene?

As director David F. Sandberg explained to ComicBook.com and other reporters prior to the film's release, the original plan was to include other characters in the mid-credits scene — and at the time, he joked that he "might get into trouble" if he revealed who they were.

"It was supposed to be different characters, actually, but it fell apart days before we were shooting," Sandberg revealed at the event. "And we had already built the set and everything, that little gas station and everything, which I love, and so, I was like, 'I want to shoot a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie or something.' Then Peter Safran, who produced Peacemaker, made some calls and, thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come down there and do that scene. It's not an important scene or anything, it's just a fun little thing. Got to mention the Avengers."

