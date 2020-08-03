XFL Fans Are Thrilled Over The Rock's Involvement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has acquired the XFL, after he and his partners (Gerry Cardinale and Johnson's ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia) purchased the bankrupt sports league for $15 million. In a statement, Johnson said the move was more than just business for him - it was personal: "The acquisition of the XFL... is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans." Well, those fans are now sounding off on Twitter about the XFL continuing on under The Rock's leadership - and not surprisingly, they are overwhelmingly thrilled about it!

Here's what fans are saying about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's XFL: