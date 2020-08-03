XFL Fans Are Thrilled Over The Rock's Involvement

By Kofi Outlaw

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has acquired the XFL, after he and his partners (Gerry Cardinale and Johnson's ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia) purchased the bankrupt sports league for $15 million. In a statement, Johnson said the move was more than just business for him - it was personal: "The acquisition of the XFL... is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans." Well, those fans are now sounding off on Twitter about the XFL continuing on under The Rock's leadership - and not surprisingly, they are overwhelmingly thrilled about it!

Here's what fans are saying about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's XFL:

It's A Mood

How Rock fans are feeling right now, waking up to this XFL news. 

Congrats, Brother!

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis is happy for his buddy The Rock! 

Football For The Times

This is actually not a bad point: in the era of COVID-19, the XFL is a league that could actually sustain it's smaller-scale of play, as opposed to NFL. 

Vince McMahon Reacts

That's a great photo mashup. Although you do gotta wonder how Vince McMahon reacted to The Rock bailing out his failed football venture. 

Industry Approved

Sports industry figures are already sounding off, voicing their support of The Rock

Making History

It should be mentioned that this is a historic milestone. And the timing arguably couldn't be better. 

Started From Baywatch, Now We Here

This Rock fan got to meet the big guy before he was a major sports league owner. Lucky! 

XFL: The Game

It's already looking like The Rock could have all kinds of XFL licensing opportunities - even if the League itself doesn't take off. 

Come to Philly

I'm from there, so I had to post this. Philly fans need another football team to demonize their rivals over. 

Do Not Doubt The Rock!

Some people are questioning The Rock's business acumen after buying the XFL. Rock fans have a simple response to that (see above). 

