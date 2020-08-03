XFL Fans Are Thrilled Over The Rock's Involvement
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has acquired the XFL, after he and his partners (Gerry Cardinale and Johnson's ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia) purchased the bankrupt sports league for $15 million. In a statement, Johnson said the move was more than just business for him - it was personal: "The acquisition of the XFL... is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans." Well, those fans are now sounding off on Twitter about the XFL continuing on under The Rock's leadership - and not surprisingly, they are overwhelmingly thrilled about it!
Here's what fans are saying about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's XFL:
It's A Mood
Congrats, Brother!
can't wait to see what you do with this. awesome opportunity to give a lot of athletes who don't "make the cut" a second chance at football, as well. going to create some stars. congrats brother— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 3, 2020
Football For The Times
This is exactly what I was thinking, especially if the NFL season doesn’t happen due to COVID. NFL might be too big to bubble, but XFL? 🤔🤔🤔 I love The Rock for this move and creating a platform for overlooked players and staff.— Geoff H. (@videocognito) August 3, 2020
Vince McMahon Reacts
"Oh yeah, the name on the XFL contract IS a former WWF Champion, but it's not Vince McMahon..." pic.twitter.com/VuWVsFUNsh— 🤷♂️ (@ScottyStyles33) August 3, 2020
No this is vince right now, Vince doesn’t own it anymore therefor this helps him in ZERO way pic.twitter.com/8mrngEg4os— 🧞♂️Stallion Austin🧞♂️ (@_NWO_4_Life_) August 3, 2020
Industry Approved
Congrats, very confident you can do this right!!! so many more players need not only the opportunity to continue to do what they love, but also a chance to show what level they can get to. Well done!!!— Mike Golic (@espngolic) August 3, 2020
Making History
The first African American and female owners of an professional sports league! Your reputation ALONE saved the XFL and I couldn’t be any happier. You just saved hundreds of players’ careers.
Proud of you both Dwayne, now let’s fucking roll and bring OUR LEAGUE BACK!— peter (@sinatraswinery) August 3, 2020
Started From Baywatch, Now We Here
This is so awesome Dwayne! Congratulations on this! I will never forget the day my wife and I met you in Berlin at the parking lot when you were here for baywatch in 2017! This moment meant so much to me, do you remember? I wish you all the best, much succes, stay safe & healthy pic.twitter.com/7t9OYZ3zLO— Benny (@BennyBelieveDE) August 3, 2020
XFL: The Game
Now let's make the XFL video game a reality!— Doug Flutie's Maximum Football (@MaxFootballGame) August 3, 2020
Come to Philly
I'd love to see Philly get a team and bring back The Philadelphia Stars name which is a nod to our old USFL team. People still celebrate the Stars here.— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 3, 2020
Do Not Doubt The Rock!
To all those who say the Rock has brought an awful league... pic.twitter.com/s7liPjoRFA— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 3, 2020
