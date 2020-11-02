Surface, Bones Actor Eddie Hassell Killed in Alleged Carjacking

✖

Surface and Bones actor Eddie Hassell is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Texas. Hassell was 30. According to TMZ, the actor was shot in an apparent attempted carjacking. According to the report, few additional details were available from local law enforcement, but the actor's team did confirm his death. The incident is still being investigated.

Hassell was born July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas and over his career appeared in a number of films and television series. Hassell is perhaps best known for his role in NBC's Surface, a science fiction series that ran on the network for one season in 2005. Hassell played Phil Nance, the best friend of teenager Miles Barnett (Carter Jenkins) who helps take care of the strange aquatic lizard that hatches from a mysterious "egg" that Miles finds off the coast of the Carolinas. The series also starred Leighton Meester and Lake Bell.

In addition to his role on Surface, Hassell also appeared in the Academy Award-nominated The Kids Are All Right as Clay, a film that also starred Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. He also appeared in the Ashton Kutcher-starring Steve Jobs biopic Jobs as Chris Espinosa, one of Jobs' neighbors who was recruited to help build circuit boards in his garage and eventually went on to work at Apple.

The actor also appeared in a number of television series, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, Bones, Longmire, Joan of Arcadia, Oliver Beene, and a recurring role as Eddie Suarez on Devious Maids. His most recent credit is for the 2017 Oh Lucy!

Outside of his work as an actor, Hassell was an avid surfer and skateboarder. Hassell told Elle in 2013 that skateboarding became a huge part of his life when he moved to Los Angeles.

“Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic