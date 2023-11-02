Eggo Nog Is Back for the Holidays

Last fall, Eggo shook up the holidays with the debut of their first ever Eggo Nog, a spirited holiday drink made in partnership with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. out of Gatlinburg, Tenn. The beverage was so successful, it prompted a second beverage, Brunch in a Jar Sippin Cream earlier this year but fans hadn't forgotten about the decadent, rum-based liqueur and now, it's back. On Wednesday, Eggo announced the return of Eggo Nog for the holidays. On Instagram, Eggo declared that it's officially Eggo Nog season with the return of the beloved beverage but folks will want to act fast since it's back only for a limited time.

The Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is described as being a decadent, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. So, no, it's not waffle-flavored, but Eggo says it pairs perfectly with their Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles to make for a delicious and very cozy treat. And, just to be clear, this is very much an alcoholic drink — the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream has a 20 percent abv. You can locate a retailer near you by visiting Sugarlands.com/EggoNog here.

"The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," said Joe Beauprez said when Eggo Nog was released last year. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."

In Other Eggo News

In other Eggo news, the brand recently announced the debut of the EggoVac, an automatic vacuum cleaner in partnership with Bissell that looks just like one of the brand's signature waffles.

"The EggoVac was created with parents in mind, knowing that parents can always use an extra set of hands but can be used for anyone looking for a little more help around the house," the company says of its new invention. "The EggoVac can turn the daily chore of cleaning into something as easy as the click of a button! It's a waffle-shaped wonder that's here to save the day, so parents can L'Eggo of the post-meal cleanup stress and let the EggoVac do the cleaning for you."

As the EggoVac won't be a wide rollout, the vacuum cleaner is being released in waves. The first wave is already sold out, and the second one drops on EggoVac.com on November 1st. A modified version of Bissell's SpinWave R5, the EggoVac is retailing for $150, which also comes with enough Eggo waffles to "stuff your freezer," according to the two brands.