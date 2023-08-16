Eggo Teams Up With Sugarlands Distilling For Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream

Last fall, Kellogg's teamed up with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. for their first ever Eggo Nog holiday drink and now, Eggo is teaming up with Sugarlands again, this time to punch up brunch. On Tuesday, just in time for National Waffle Day, Eggo announced Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.

According to the brand, Eggo Brunch in a Jar is inspired by classic brunch flavors with the creamy liqueur seamlessly blending the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter with a hint of smoky bacon. The brunch-inspired alcoholic liqueur is said to pair perfectly with Eggo waffles and elevates any brunch occasion — and this one is definitely not for kids.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round," said Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. "Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."

For those wanting to elevate brunch and give this one a try, here's what you need to know. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is available now at select retailers nationwide — you must by 21+ to purchase. You can go here to find a retailer near you or buy online.

What do you think? Will you be checking this one out? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!