Eggo Unveils Toaster-Less Waffles

Eggo, a company that’s focused on frozen waffles the masses could easily warm up in their toasters, is ditching the kitchen appliance for a new product. Tuesday, the company unveiled its first toaster-less waffle, officially announcing Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles. Though still available in the freezer aisle, Eggo Grab & Go Waffles thaw in under an hour and don’t need to be warmed up.

As of press time, two flavors are available — a strawberry-infused waffle, and a more traditional buttery maple syrup flavor.

“Mornings are tough for families. We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day,” said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo. “That’s why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles with busy parents in mind. These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids.”

The new waffles should be available at most retailers nationwide by the end of the month. They’re retailing in a four-pack box for $5.99 or a larger 12-pack for $12.99, dependent on location.

“Eggo Grab & Go Waffles are individually wrapped and can be eaten at room temperature – they thaw in under an hour – or can be enjoyed warm straight from the toaster,” the company added in its statement. “The Liege-style waffles are infused with maple flavor and other natural flavors, so no syrup or toppings are needed, making them a convenient, mess-free breakfast option for parents on-the-go.”

It’s not the first major innovation Eggo has done as of late. Last October, the company partnered with Pop-Tarts to released an Eggo Waffle-flavored treat.