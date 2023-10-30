New Eggo Waffle Vacuum Just Dropped

Eggo's been in the waffle business for 70 years, and now it's getting in the cleaning game. The company has announced a new partnership with Bissell that's resulting in the creation of the EggoVac, an automatic vacuum cleaner that looks like one of the pastry maker's signature waffles.

"The EggoVac was created with parents in mind, knowing that parents can always use an extra set of hands but can be used for anyone looking for a little more help around the house," the company says of its new invention. "The EggoVac can turn the daily chore of cleaning into something as easy as the click of a button! It's a waffle-shaped wonder that's here to save the day, so parents can L'Eggo of the post-meal cleanup stress and let the EggoVac do the cleaning for you."

As the EggoVac won't be a wide rollout, the vacuum cleaner is being released in waves. The first wave is already sold out, and the second one drops on EggoVac.com on November 1st. A modified version of Bissell's SpinWave R5, the EggoVac is retailing for $150, which also comes with enough Eggo waffles to "stuff your freezer," according to the two brands.

"Additionally, it utilizes 360-degree LiDAR technology, allowing for advanced home mapping and navigation, includes soft surface avoidance sensors to ensure that when in mop mode, the robot will automatically avoid carpeting to ensure rugs stay dry, and provides up to 110* minutes of hands-free cleaning," the companies say of the machine. "Plus, BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you're helping save pets, too."

The EggoVac is the latest in a holiday-time tradition of unique releases from Eggo. This time last year, the company released its first-ever egg nog.

"The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director for Eggo. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."

"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," said Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Master Distiller. "We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long."