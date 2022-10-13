Kellogg's Gets Ready for the Holidays With First-Ever Eggo Nog

While it's still only October — and we're not quite halfway through the month at this point — the holiday season is coming. Already we're starting to see holiday decor hit store shelves and winter-themed food and treats are making their way out as well. That means that holiday beverages aren't too far behind and now, Eggo — yes, the waffle people — are getting in on the holiday beverage fun with their first-ever Eggo Nog. This week, Eggo announced the new Eggo Nog, a spirited holiday drink made in partnership with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. out of Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is described as being a decadent, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. So, no, it's not waffle-flavored, but Eggo says it pairs perfectly with their Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles to make for a delicious and very cozy treat. And, just to be clear, this is very much an alcoholic drink — the Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream has a 20 percent abv.

"The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director for Eggo. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."

"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," said Greg Eidam, Sugarlands Master Distiller. "We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long."

If Eggo Nog is something that sounds like a must-try to you, this is what you need to know. As was mentioned above, this is an alcoholic beverage so you must be 21 or older to purchase. Additionally, Eggo Nog will be available in select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season. You can locate a retailer near you by visiting Sugarlands.com/EggoNog here. The site also has some Eggo Nog recipes you can try out as well.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Eggo Nog? What is your favorite winter holiday offering so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!