Elle Fanning to Make Broadway Debut

Elle Fanning followed in her sister Dakota Fanning's footsteps by starting an acting career at a young age. These days, she's known for an array of roles ranging from Super 8 to The Great. At only 25 years old, Fanning has over 60 film and television credits to her name. Now, the star will be making the switch in theater in her Broadway debut. According to Variety, Fanning has been cast in Appropriate, a "darkly comic family drama" from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Appropriate is being directed by Lila Neugebauer who is best known for her work on the 2018 revival of The Waverly Gallery. The cast also includes Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, and Corey Stoll. You can read a description of the play here: "Appropriate follows the Lafayette family as it returns to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, wants to remember and honor their late father, while Bo (Stoll), her brother, hopes to recoup the money he spent caring for his ailing dad. The appearance of an estranged brother, Franz, throws their plans into disarray."

Appropriate will start previews on November 29th before officially opening on December 18th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater in New York City.

"I'm making my Broadway debut in #AppropriateBway by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (@_bjj__) alongside @nataliegold_48, @alyssaemmarvin, #CoreyStoll, and @mssarahcatherinepaulson @2stnyc!! Previews begin November 29th at the Hayes Theater. Tickets are on sale at 2st.com 🎭," Fanning shared on Instagram. You can view her post below:

Hulu Cancels The Great:

Despite earning great reviews and multiple Emmy nominations, The Great was recently canceled by Hulu after three seasons. According to Deadline, no specific reason was given for the cancellation, and a Hulu spokesperson declined to comment on the news.

In addition to Elle Fanning, The Great starred Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. The series was also executive produced by Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Ron West. and Josh Kesselman. The project was produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara.

"I know a whole bunch of events that are interesting that you can hang things on," McNamara previously said of Season 3 and beyond. "At the moment, I try not to look too far ahead. At the end of season two, I didn't quite know what season three was. I like not knowing what comes next. If you have a show with a great ensemble and a great bunch of characters, you can invent as you go for a while."

