Barbarian's Georgina Campbell Joins Dakota Fanning in Supernatural Thriller The Watchers

New Line is working on a supernatural thriller called The Watchers that is set to star Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Alienist's Dakota Fanning. This week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will be joined by Georgina Campbell who is best known for playing Tess in last year's horror hit, Barbarian. The film is set to be the feature directing debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan. Of course, Shyamalan is known for helming hits such as The Sixth Sense, Signs, and more. Previously, the younger Shyamalan helmed episodes of Servant, the Apple TV+ series that is showrun by her father.

The Watchers is based on a novel by A.M. Shine, and follows an artist (Fanning) named Mina "who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland." Mina eventually finds shelter, but she "unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night." Campbell is set to play one of the strangers, and the other two roles are currently unknown. M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are producing through Blinding Edge Pictures, Nimitt Mankad is producing through Inimitable Pictures, and Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer are executive producing the project.

The Watchers is currently set to be released on June 7, 2024.

Why Won't M. Night Shyamalan Make More Sequels?

At the end of 2016's Split, Bruce Willis made a cameo as David Dunn, the character he played in Shyamalan's Unbreakable. Shyamalan went on to make Glass in 2019, a crossover that brought the worlds of Unbreakable and Split together. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Knock at the Cabin world premiere, Shyamalan explained why he's done making sequels.

"I probably wouldn't [do another sequel]," Shyamalan said. "Originally, Unbreakable was supposed to be a trilogy, so that's the way I thought of it, as a long story. Beyond that, not really."

Shyamalan added that this is because he finds the most value in telling new stories rather than revisiting old ones.

"I enjoy originals too much. I have so many ideas I want to tell," Shyamalan continued. "It's just sad to go back. I'd rather challenge and start from scratch with you every single time and say, 'Here's a new idea with a new flavor.'"

