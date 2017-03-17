Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Returns to Social Media After 9 Months to Debunk Rumors

✖

Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson has returned to social media, after months of rumors swirling surrounding her personal life. The actress and activist recently took to Twitter to address said rumors, which had claimed everything from her being engaged to her retiring from acting. In a series of tweets, Watson promised that she'll "share" news as soon as she has it, and revealed how she's quietly spending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dear Fans,

Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

E

Xx — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Watson's personal life has often served as a topic of conversation in the media, particularly after she revealed that she considered herself to be "self partnered" in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson revealed at the time. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…’” Watson said of the societal expectations put on women her age. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

