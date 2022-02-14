Fans Call Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show One of the Best Ever

Halftime of Super Bowl LVI has come and gone, with fans calling it one of the best performances ever. The headliners performing for fans around the world include Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Some other special surprises were also revealed – like Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson” –which only helped to enhance the presentation. Of course, fans quickly took to social media to voice their excitement at the performances that took place on the 50-yard line of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The majority of the reactions were positive, with classics from everyone’s catalog getting their time in the spotlight.

The 2022 Super Bowl also saw the release of a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The description of the film from the first trailer reads: “The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

You also can’t overlook many of the other TV spots and commercials that companies spend millions of dollars on, just to have a few minutes of airtime during a Super Bowl. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson gave a Super Bowl pre-game speech for “Super Gold Sunday” on NBC, promoting Super Bowl LVI and the Winter Olympics. “Today, we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday. The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports. They have never happened on the same day until now,” The Rock says in his speech airing during Super Bowl Sunday. “It’s about the Lombardi and the gold, silver, and bronze. It’s about touchdowns and twizzles, monstrous hits and the monobob. It’s about the idea that this game and these Games can achieve one of the most precious feats of all – bringing us all together for a celebration of who we are.”

