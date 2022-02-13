The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with “Super Gold Sunday” on NBC, an opening tease honoring an “unprecedented day in sports media history”: the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his “electrifying” appearance during Sunday’s Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

“Today, we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday. The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports. They have never happened on the same day until now,” The Rock says in his speech airing during Super Bowl Sunday. “It’s about the Lombardi and the gold, silver, and bronze. It’s about touchdowns and twizzles, monstrous hits and the monobob. It’s about the idea that this game and these Games can achieve one of the most precious feats of all – bringing us all together for a celebration of who we are.”

https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1492970751716036611

Johnson previously revealed a peek at his live WWE-style promo, writing on Instagram, “This will be a TRUE HONOR.”

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. My playing in the @NFL & Super Bowl dreams never came true,” Johnson wrote in the behind-the-scenes look at the “Super Gold” spot on Instagram. “I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field. Dreams ain’t just for dreamers… Bring on the Super Bowl.”

