Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

Over the weekend, Harry Potter author JK Rowling was met with extreme backlash after she posted a series of transphobic tweets. It all began when Rowling shared an article titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." The author replied, saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Many people took offense to this post for an array of reasons, but instead of apologizing, the author only doubled down on her opinions and continued posting anti-trans rhetoric. Since the posts went up, a few Harry Potter stars have come out in support of the trans community, including Daniel Radcliffe. Another person to weigh in on the controversy is Eddie Redmayne. Not only is Redmayne the star of the Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, but he was also nominated for an Oscar for playing a transwoman in The Danish Girl.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” Redmayne said in a statement to Variety. “This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Redmayne's sentiments are similar to Radcliffe's, who said the following in his article: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

