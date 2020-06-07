Harry Potter: Cho Chang Actor Katie Leung Responds to J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Tweets

Yesterday, Harry Potter author JK Rowling came under fire for a series of transphobic tweets. This is not the first time the author has upset the trans community, but yesterday's backlash was especially hefty, with many of Rowling's characters starting to trend on Twitter as a response to her actions. People brought up the fact that Cho Chang, the only East Asian character in the series, was given a racist name. After "Cho Chang" started to trend, one important person chimed in: Katie Leung, the actor who played Cho in the Harry Potter films.

“So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes...(thread),” Leung began. However, rather than actually write anything about the character she played, the actor shared a thread of places to donate or help the Black trans community. This was especially powerful considering many people criticized Rowling for choosing to go off on Twitter about trans people during a time when the Black Lives Matter movement should be taking focus. You can check out Leung’s tweets below:

In case you missed it, here is a small sample of the tweets to hit the social media site last night condemning Rowling for using the name Cho Chang...