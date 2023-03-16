Frank's Red Hot Launches Dill Pickle Hot Sauce

If there are two flavor profiles that are having their moment, it's anything spicy and, of course, dill pickle. Even the New York Times has declared that pickle is the flavor of the summer so, as we head towards that warmer season, Frank's RedHot has come up with something that brings together the spice and the dill for an unexpected twist on both. The brand recently announced the debut of Frank's RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce —and it's available online now.

According to the brand, the new sauce is "the ultimate blend of flavor and heat" and features a "dilly, tangy, pickle-y" twist. The sauce is described as being made with real pickle juice and packs just the right kick of heat. It's said to go well on chicken, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods, and more.

To help hot sauce and pickle fans with the new sauce, they've even come up with a few recipes that feature the new Dill Pickle Hot Sauce, including Dill Pickle Shrimp Rolls, Pickle-Back Buffalo Wings, Spicy Loaded Pickle Fries, Pickle Chicken Poppers, and Spicy Pickle Chicken Sliders.

This is just the latest innovation from Frank's RedHot. Over the holidays last year, the brand rolled out the new RedHot Marinade and Injector which allows users to bring the flavor into the dish of their choice to infuse it before cooking.

As was noted above, the sauce is available online here. A pack of two, 5-ounce bottles costs $6.49. According to the brand, the new sauce will roll out to stores nationwide this fall as well.

Will you be giving the Frank's RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!