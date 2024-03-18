Frank's RedHot Spices Things Up With New Hot Sauce Dips and Sauce Lineup

Hot sauce is one of the most popular condiments as food trends go and now, fans of all things spicy have two new ways to take thing sup a notch. Frank's RedHot has announced two new hot sauce formats thanks to the introduction of two new product lines — Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauce and Frank's RedHot Squeeze Sauce. Both lines are available at select retailers now and will be rolling out nationwide soon.

The new Dip'n Sauce line is on the milder side, featuring three flavors packaged in convenient, 12-ounce inverted grip bottles. The dips are a thicker cousin to hot sauce, designed to cling to food making them perfect for dipping and dunking — and even spreading on sandwiches. The three flavors are Buffalo Ranch, Roasted Garlic, and Golden.

• Frank's RedHot® Buffalo Ranch Dip'n Sauce: Blends spicy Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce flavor with the creamy, cooling taste of Ranch dressing

• Frank's RedHot® Roasted Garlic Dip'n Sauce: Blends the spicy cayenne heat of Frank's RedHot with a punch of garlic

• Frank's RedHot® Golden Dip'n Sauce: Starts off sweet and tangy and finishes with the spicy heat of Frank's RedHot cayenne pepper

As for the Squeeze Sauce line, it also includes three varieties, each in 12-ounce flexible bottles making it easy to squeeze with a pointed nozzle so you can add a drizzle of heat and flavor to food. Those flavors are Siracha, Hot Honey, and Creamy Buffalo.

• Frank's RedHot® Sriracha Squeeze Sauce: Blends the heat of Sriracha with the Frank's RedHot sauce flavor you love for a spicy and savory experience in every bite

• Frank's RedHot® Hot Honey Squeeze Sauce: Blends spicy Frank's RedHot flavor with honey for a sweet heat that kicks everything up a notch, from pizza to dessert

• Frank's RedHot® Creamy Buffalo Squeeze Sauce: Delivers the mild heat of Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce, but with a creamier overall texture perfect for drizzling

"The new Frank's Dip'n and Squeeze Sauces let fans add the perfect balance of flavor and heat in a new way by dipping or drizzling as much as they want on any food," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. "Not only are consumers experimenting with different hot sauce flavors, they're adding it on a wider variety of foods from pizza to noodles. More Frank's flavors means more versatility, and more ways for consumers to create their own unique signature combinations throughout the year."

These new sauce offerings are just the latest from Frank's RedHot. Last year, the brand introduced another innovation with their Dill Pickle Hot Sauce. That sauce offers up "the ultimate blend of flavor and heat" and features a "dilly, tangy, pickle-y" twist. The sauce is described as being made with real pickle juice and packs just the right kick of heat. It's said to go well on chicken, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods, and more. It's available online.

Will you be checking out the latest sauce offerings from Frank's RedHot?