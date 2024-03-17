Taco Bell Launches New Cantina Chicken Menu
Taco Bell's new chicken-centered menu launches on March 21st.
Taco Bell's second big launch of the year is now underway. Weeks after introducing the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the fast-food chain has now unveiled its new Cantina Chicken menu. The menu includes a series of new items, with each using chicken as its base: the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, and Cantina Chicken Bowl.
The Crispy Taco and Quesadilla are already available to members of the Taco Bell Rewards app, while the Soft Taco, Burrito, and Bowl will be available to members beginning March 18th. The entire menu will then be made available to the general public starting March 21st.
"This Cantina Chicken menu has been a labor of love and we've worked tirelessly to ensure we landed on the best slow-roasted chicken recipe and selected the finest supporting ingredients to maximize craveability," Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "As we constantly listen to our audiences, we know that a winning equation is giving them what we know they want plus something next-level. We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa."
Pricing and details on each item are below:
- Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, $2.99 — Filled with Cantina Chicken, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside and served with a vibrant Avocado Verde Salsa.
- Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, $6.49 — Cantina Chicken is enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle Sauce, crisped up to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and Avocado Verde Salsa.
- Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, $2.99 — Cantina Chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, fresh iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, served with Avocado Verde Salsa.
- Cantina Chicken Burrito, $5.99 — A double portion of Cantina Chicken with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and Avocado Verde Salsa.
- Cantina Chicken Bowl, $7.99 — Seasoned rice, Cantina Chicken, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and Avocado Verde Salsa.