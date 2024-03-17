Taco Bell Launches New Cantina Chicken Menu

Taco Bell's second big launch of the year is now underway. Weeks after introducing the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the fast-food chain has now unveiled its new Cantina Chicken menu. The menu includes a series of new items, with each using chicken as its base: the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, and Cantina Chicken Bowl.

The Crispy Taco and Quesadilla are already available to members of the Taco Bell Rewards app, while the Soft Taco, Burrito, and Bowl will be available to members beginning March 18th. The entire menu will then be made available to the general public starting March 21st.

"This Cantina Chicken menu has been a labor of love and we've worked tirelessly to ensure we landed on the best slow-roasted chicken recipe and selected the finest supporting ingredients to maximize craveability," Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "As we constantly listen to our audiences, we know that a winning equation is giving them what we know they want plus something next-level. We knew our fans wanted more chicken, and we also knew that we could elevate chicken with unexpected ingredients like purple cabbage and Avocado Verde Salsa."

Pricing and details on each item are below: