Froot Loops Teams Up with Nails Inc for New Scented Nail Polish Line

Froot Loops is bringing the the beloved color and fruity sweetness from the breakfast table to every day style thanks to a new nail polish collection. The iconic cereal has teamed up with cult favorite UK brand Nails.INC for the new Nails.INC x Froot Loops nail polish collection. The new collection, which launches on August 1st, brings the iconic colors of Froot Loops cereals to nail polish and the best part is each cereal-inspired color dries down to reveal a sweet and fruity cereal scent.

According to Nails.INC, the new collection is "nostalgia for your nails" with the collaboration being "deliciously colorful". It includes seven shades formulated in the brand's long-wear formula and uses their patented wide hugging brush for a flawless application. The collection comes in a "duo shade" as well as singles. You can check out the details below.

Duo shades include:

· "Live Life Loopy" [Yellow]

· "Face The Fruit" [Pink]

5 Single shades include:

· "Toucan Sam Approved" [Neon Turquoise]

· "Ce-real Talk" [Neon Green]

· "Feeling Fruity" [Neon Yellow]

· "Toucan Play At That Game" [Neon Orange]

· "#FollowYourNose" [Neon Pink]

The new Nails.INC x Froot Loops collection goes on sale August 1st on NailsInc.com and Amazon. Duo will cost $14.99 while singles will cost $7.99.

Froot Loops is the Latest Beloved Food Brand to Get Into Beauty

Froot Loops is just the latest brand to bring breakfast to beauty. Last spring, Dunkin' teamed up with e.l.f. for a makeup collection inspired by the brand's coffee and doughnuts.

"e.l.f. and Dunkin' run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f." Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty said at the time. "This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There's no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin' run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup."

In 2021, Fruity Pebbles also got in on the beauty game with their own makeup collection, teaming up with I Heart Revolution for a Pebbles-themed collection featuring Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles inspired makeup in time for the cereal's 50th anniversary.

What do you think about the Nails.INC x Froot Loops collab? Let us know in the comments!