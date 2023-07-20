Cap'n Crunch Debuts New Four-Stripe Uniform

For years, fans of Cap'n Crunch have had one persistent complaint about the iconic cereal icon's jacket. The Cap'n's jacket has for years only featured three stripes, which in naval terms means he's only a commander — the rank below captain. Now, in celebration of the Cap'n's 60th birthday this year, he's getting a whole new look and finally getting the stripes to match his rank. On Thursday, Cap'n Crunch unveiled the Cap'n's new look with a brand-new jacket featuring four-striped sleeves fit for a captain.

The beloved cereal character's new look will get its big debut outside San Diego Comic-Con where, in a nod to his 60th birthday this year, 60 of his "Crunchmates" will appear dressed as the Cap'n himself complete with the new four-stripe look. You can check it the new look below.

"With the celebration of Cap'n Crunch's 60th birthday this year, we thought it was only fitting to commemorate his epic 60 years of tasty adventures with a fresh new look," says Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "What better way to unveil the beloved Cap'n Crunch's new four-striped look than with his cosplaying Crunchmates around one of the most iconic pop culture events of the year?!"

The unveiling of the new look isn't exactly a surprise. Cap'n Crunch's official social media channels have been teasing the new look for a few days, hinting at the addition of the fourth strip that makes him "officially" a captain. The new look will roll out on cereal boxes, treat bars and more in stores nationwide.

Cap'n Crunch getting a new look is just the latest celebration of the cereal mascot's 60th birthday this year. Earlier this year, the Cap'n celebrated six decades of breakfast adventure by hosting a birthday bash at Coachella.

About Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch in addition to many limited-edition flavors and snack offerings like Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Mega Berries Snack Pouches, Oops! All Berries Mega Pouches and Cap'n Crunch Treats. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or follow us on Twitter or Instagram @realcapncrunch.

