Boo Berry Joins Count Chocula and Frankenberry Monster Cereal Action Figure Lineup

Back in 2021, General Mills' iconic monster cereal mascots Count Chocula and Franken Berry were transformed into 6-inch scale action figures from Jada Toys. Now they're adding a 3.5-inch Boo Berry figure to the collection. Jada nailed the look of each figure, and they went the extra mile by adding accessories like alternate heads and a retro cereal box accessory. Boo Berry even glows in the dark!

The Boo Berry action figure is a San Diego Conic-Con 2023 Entertainment Earth exclusive, but you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 alongside the previously released Count Chocula and Franken Berry figures. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Of course, the question is whether or not Jada will add figures based on the rest of General Mills' monster cereal lineup to the collection. There's Fruit Brut and Yummy Mummy of course, but there's also the brand new Carmella Creeper, which will be the first new character introduced in the monster cereal lineup since 1988. Carmella Creeper is a young, hip zombie that's paired with a caramel apple cereal flavor. Expect Carmella to make her monster cereal debut starting as early as July or August for the upcoming Halloween season.

Note that Jada toys also has some super-fun Universal Monsters scale action figures of Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein,the Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. Like the Count Chocula and Frankenberry figures, the Universal Monsters lineup includes 6-inch scale figures with swappable heads and accessories. They're also priced at $24.99 and available here at Entertainment Earth.