Full House House Back on the Market

The house made famous by television’s Full House is back on the market. The popular Victorian style home located in San Francisco popularized as the home of the Tanner family in the late 1980s, early 1990s sitcom was recently listed for sale for $5.5 million, a price that reflects a $500,000 price cut from the original listing of $6 million even back in May 2019. The home, which is a popular “tourist” spot for Full House fans, underwent a price cut back in September then was pulled from the market until last week.

The house, originally built by architect Charles Hinkel Lewis in 1883 according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, may still look like the Full House residence on the outside, but on the inside it has undergone a complete 21st-century renovation. The 3728-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath home now has an open floor plan while some of the home’s original details — such as Corinthian columns and high ceilings — have been preserved. It’s worth noting that while the house is very popular with fans, the series was never filmed there and the home’s market listing includes no mention of its notoriety as the Full House home.

Nor does the listing mention that it is the Fuller House home. The Netflix series, a sequel of sorts to the original sitcom, is also set in the iconic house. The series centers around D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) who moves back into the Tanner home with her three boys after the unexpected death of her firefighter husband. Her sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) also move in to help. The series debuted on Netflix in 2016. It’s fifth, and final, season debuted with the first nine episodes landing on the streaming service in December 2019 while the final nine are expected sometime this year.

With Fuller House ending its run, neighbors of the iconic home, located at 1709 Broderick, may be hoping that some of its tourist popularity may wane as well. At one point in 2018 neighbors of the home complained enough about the disruption tourists created when seeking out the home that the San Francisco Mass Transit Authority considered an amendment to the city’s transportation code banning tour buses — specifically commercial vehicles with nine or more seats — in the neighborhood.

