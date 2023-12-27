Glen Powell Says He and Ryan Murphy Are Working on a Broadway Musical

Currently, you can catch Glen Powell on the big screen in Anyone But You, the new romantic comedy that sees him and Sydney Sweeney playing out a modern-day version of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Powell was also in one of last year's biggest hits, Top Gun: Maverick, and soon he'll be starring in the long-awaited Twister sequel, Twisters. Many fans of Powell also remember him from one of his first big roles, playing Chad Radwell in the horror comedy series, Scream Queens. The series was co-created by Ryan Murphy, who has plans to team up with Powell once again. During a recent interview with Vogue, Powell revealed he's working on a musical with Murphy, which would mark the actor's Broadway debut.

"Ryan Murphy and I, we're actually making a musical together. We don't really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we'll be on Broadway together," Powell shared. "The Chad Radwell Musical," he joked when asked if the project would have anything to do with Scream Queens. "That's the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars. The amount of people that come up to me about Scream Queens is shocking, probably more than anything else I've done. Maybe it ages like a fine wine."

Glen Powell Talks Twisters:

During Powell's interview with Vogue, he talked about Twisters and revealed it's a completely standalone story.

"It's definitely not a reboot," Powell explained. "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are not characters from the original movie, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day."

"I don't think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they're like, 'That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me,'" he continued.

Powell also revealed advice given to him by Tom Cruise, who certainly knows what it's like to star in a popular blockbuster. Cruise told him, "If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory."

"And humans versus weather is a very universal idea," Powell added. "How powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces."

Twisters screenwriter Mark L. Smith shared a similar sentiment when speaking about the movie with Collider earlier this year.

"It's a lot of fun. [Director Lee Isaac Chung] did his own thing to the script a little bit because that's what they do, so I don't know about some of the changes exactly," Smith shared. "So, I don't know the details, but it's a separate story. It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The film also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, and new Superman star David Corenswet.