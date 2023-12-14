Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Movie Earns R Rating for "Graphic Nudity"

The holiday movie season is upon us, and there are a wide array of new blockbusters for moviegoers to check out. Among them is the new Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell romantic comedy Anyone But You, which has captivated the Internet for a wide array of reasons since it was first announced. Now, we have a new update on the film, courtesy of the MPA's Film Ratings Board. According to their newest ratings classification, Anyone But You is "Rated R for language throughout, sexual content and brief graphic nudity."

Anyone But You's marketing, especially the second trailer, have hinted at the film having a kind of irreverent and raunchy tone, so this R rating shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Still, moviegoers will definitely be curious to see what the film has in store.

What Is Anyone But You About?

Anyone But You is a screwball comedy described as the modern version of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, and follows two people who loathe each other so much – they can't resist the other. The pic is set in Sydney and follows the two as they go on various vacation hijinks from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants.

The film will be directed by Easy A and Friends with Benefits' Will Gluck, and written by Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and is being rewritten by Gluck. The project will be executive produced by Sweeney, with Gluck, Joe Roth, Jef Kirschenbaum, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman producing.

What Are Sydney Sweeney's Next Movies?

In addition to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web, Sweeney is poised to star in and executive produce a film reboot of Barbarella. A new adaptation of Jean-Claude Forest's cult-classic comic book series into development, it would be the second film incarnation after the Jane Fonda-led 1968 movie.

"I'm really excited to serve all the fits," Sweeney explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character. And I want to keep that fun alive through Barbarella. So, I'm excited for everyone to see it."

What Are Glen Powell's Next Movies?

After memorable roles in last year's Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Powell's next movies include Hitman, Deputy X, Foreign Relations, and Most Dangerous Game. Since 2016, he has also been writing a film adaptation of the beloved animated series Captain Planet, which he would hypothetically star in.

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

Anyone But You is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 22nd.