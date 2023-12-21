Anyone But You Debuts as Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Anyone But You is now on Rotten Tomatoes with a fresh rating. On the review aggregator, critics seem to be enjoying Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's chemistry in this romantic comedy. Theater goers have lamented the lack of this genre for years now. It feels like Hollywood is getting back to basics with the rom-coms because of their smaller budgets and wide accessibility to a number of audiences. It will be interesting to see how this movie does up against projects that cost substantially more. Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings performed better than suspected when it premiered in theaters. Could we be in for another romantic comedy surprise upset?

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the romantic comedy: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

The first reviews are in for #AnyoneButYou – currently it's Fresh at 65% on the Tomatometer, with 20 reviews. https://t.co/mXCBtgoSan pic.twitter.com/1ORovrteQ1 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 21, 2023

Anyone But You Contains Some Wild Sequences

Anyone But You might focus on the laughs, but there was one moment of abject terror on-set. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney explained how she ended up getting bitten by a Huntsman Spider for real. During one humorous sequence, the actress is supposed to be shocked by the massive bug biting her hand. Well, everything was okay at first, then the spider bit her multiple times and she started screaming for real. It's an incredible story.

"So, it's a Huntsman Spider, which is huge," Sweeney told the host. "You're going to laugh after you see this. So, they told me it was trained. I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way. So, we're filming and the thing just starts biting me. But, we're in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming. Then, my screaming got a little serious.

"They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com," she added. "No one called cut. So, I'mm just standing there with a spider on my arm biting me and I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen [Powell] was the only one who was like, whoa, I think this is a little real."

Sydney Sweeney Continues Her Rise

It's been a busy few years for the Euphoria star. She's been in this romantic comedy, and next year her big superhero debut is on-deck. She'll be playing one of many Spider-People in Madame Web. Alongside Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor, a team of Spider-Women will rise. (Hopefully, not to study the creatures in the Amazon.) Check out what Sony has to say about that movie down below!

""Meanwhile, in another universe…" In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

