Neil Patrick Harris Recreates American Horror Story For Halloween

Halloween brings out all sorts of costumed creativity in Hollywood, but Neil Patrick Harris just might hold the crown, and this year is no exception.

This year’s theme seems to be an homage to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, specifically the fourth season Freak Show. Harris shared a photo of his entire gang in costume with the caption “Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious.”

As you can see, they pulled out all the stops for the spooky holiday, with Harris dressed as the psycho ringleader. Davis Burtka is dressed as a convincing (but more PG) version of Twisty the Clown, while their son Gideon is a strong man and their daughter Harper is representing the bearded lady.

Even the circus name is similar to Horror Story, as their Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities bares a resemblance to Freak Show’s Fraulein Elsa’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Harris and Burtka have a history of amazing costumes. The pair started the tradition with their kids as Peter Pan and Captain Hook, and have since dressed up in costumes from the Wizard of Oz (Harris was the Tin Man and Burtka was the Scarecrow), Star Wars, where Harris went as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Burtka went as Han Solo. The latter photo also featured their kids, who went as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Odds are next year they won’t disappoint either, but what do you want to see them recreate? Maybe they could go as the Justice League, or a collection of heroes from the Marvel universe. Actually, that last one has promise, but since they like to be different, maybe don’t go as the A-Listers. Instead go as the D-Listers, like Darkhawk, Cardiac, Floronic Man, and Condiment King. That would be pretty epic, right?