Neil Patrick Harris Recreates Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ for Halloween Family Photo

If there is one family who knows how to do Halloween right, it’s Neil Patrick Harris‘. The How I Met Your Mother star, alongside husband David Burtka and their two kids, have become known for their annual themed photo on Halloween.

This year, Harris and his crew modeled their picture after The Haunted Mansion, the spooky ride from Walt Disney Parks. The story of the ride, which inspired a movie of the same name, features a giant house that traps the souls of those who die there, with a creepy graveyard full of hitchhiking ghosts, and a bride that’s out for revenge.

It’s safe to say that they pulled it off flawlessly.

“Welcome, foolish mortals,” Burtka wrote on Instagram. “We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking ghosts!”

That last line, “beware of Hitchhiking ghosts,” is taken straight from the end of the Haunted Mansion ride. Just before you prepare to get off the ride, the car takes you past a line of spooky mirrors that reveal a “ghost” that has boarded your vessel.

The family photo, which takes place in a graveyard, features a wide-open grave front and center. Next to it stands the vengeful bride, played by the couple’s eight-year-old daughter, Harper. Behind the grave, Burtka, Harris, and son Gideon all portray the hitchhiking ghosts. While the two grown men don blazers and top hats, Gideon is dressed in a long white gown, with a chain attached to his ankle, and an enormous beard on his face. In the background, a patch of fog creates the shape of a smiling ghost, overlooking the family.

Last year, Harris and his family took their inspiration from American Horror Story: Freak Show.

What do you think of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s latest Halloween photo? Is it one of their best? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!