Disneyland's Adventureland Treehouse is going back to its roots. One year after Disney Parks announced the walk-through attraction formerly known as Tarzan's Treehouse would reopen in 2023 with a new look and theme, the re-imagined Adventureland Treehouse has an official opening date: November 10th. Inspired by Walt Disney's classic 1960 adventure film Swiss Family Robinson — which, in turn, inspired the original version of the treehouse that opened in 1962 — the new Adventureland Treehouse welcomes adventurers of all ages into "the greatest adventure story of them all."

In its first remodeling in nearly 25 years, the iconic park landmark lets guests explore the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River that has been fashioned into the Robinson family's treetop home. Newly released art shows a giant waterwheel and wood rope stairways that lead up into the boughs, which Father, Mother, Ernst, Francis, and Fritz have made their own with unique touches. Mother's music den, the sons' nature room, and an astronomer's loft are located on the upper levels, while the ground floor is where guests will explore the kitchen, dining room, and Father's art studio displaying hand-drawn sketches and gadget inventions.

Disney describes the concept: "As the story goes, the family fashioned an oasis among the trees inspired by nature and using objects found around them. Here, they can collaborate together while also pursuing their own individual skills, talents, passions and interests. Proud of what they've accomplished and eager to share their way of life with visitors from around the world, the family has rolled out the metaphorical welcome mat, inviting guests to climb up the stone stairway and explore their treetop abode."

Originally opened in 1962 as The Swiss Family Treehouse, the attraction saw its first major renovation when Disneyland rethemed it to Tarzan's Treehouse, inspired by Disney's animated Tarzan, in 1999. That version was shuttered in September 2021.

The new Adventureland Treehouse is the latest change to come to the Anaheim, California, theme park: the re-imagined Mickey's Toontown reopened earlier this year, and Disney recently refreshed New Orleans Square's French Market Restaurant as Tiana's Palace, inspired by Disney Animation's The Princess and the Frog, which is also the theme for the re-imagined Splash Mountain (reopening in 2024 as the all-new Tiana's Bayou Adventure). Over at Disney California Adventure Park, Imagineers added a touch of Big Hero 6 with the new San Fransokyo Square area, and Disney announced a January 2024 opening date for its freshly-renovated Pixar Place Hotel (formerly the Paradise Pier Hotel).