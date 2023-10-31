Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Reportedly Get Engaged

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum and The Batman star Zoe Kravitz are reportedly engaged. According to People, the couple — which first started dating in 2021 — were seen at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend dressed in matching Rosemary's Baby inspired costumes with Kravitz apparently wearing her new engagement ring.

As was noted, Kravitz and Tatum reportedly began dating in 2021 and in 2022, Kravitz spoke about her relationship with him with GQ for their 2022 Men of the Year issue, calling him a "wonderful human".

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz said. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

She also spoke about how he was her protector on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, the film in which they met during the casting process for.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she said. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

This will be the second marriage for both Kravitz and Tatum. Tatum was previously married to his Step-Up co-star Jenna Dewan for ten years from 2009 to 2019 with the two sharing one daughter. Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

What Is Kravitz's Directorial Debut, Pussy Island, About?

Pussy Island centers on a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) who accepts an invitation to a remote private island owned by a tech mogul, Slater King, played by Tatum. When she maneuvers her way into King's inner circle, she's ready for a journey of a lifetime but despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Friday can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye, something she can't quite put her finger on. Something terrifying. Kravitz directs and also wrote the film along with E.T. Feigenbaum. The film does not yet have a release date.

"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz said back in 2021. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."