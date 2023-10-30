Matthew Perry Tribute to Air on Nick At Nite

Friends star Matthew Perry died Saturday at the age of 54 and on Sunday, Nick at Nite will air a special tribute to the beloved actor. "Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend" is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 29th at 10 p.m. ET. The special is set to feature never-before-seen interviews with Perry, highlights of the actor as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, and behind-the-scenes moments from the sitcom's set. The special was produced by Entertainment Tonight. Following the half hour special, Nick at Nite will also air fan-favorite episodes of Friends and will continue to air all week through Sunday, November 5th according to Deadline.

Perry died on Saturday after first responders were called to his Los Angeles home for cardiac arrest and found the actor unresponsive in a jacuzzi on the property, his death an apparent drowning. The son of John Bennet Perry and Suzanne Morrison, the actor is best known for his role as Chandler Bing for all 10 seasons of the beloved and wildly popular sitcom, Friends. On Sunday, Friends co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with series executive producer and director Kevin Bright issued a statement on the actor's sudden death.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," the statement reads.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, also released a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement read.

In addition to his work on friends, Perry had memorable roles in projects such as The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, and Three to Tango. He would return to TV as part of Aaron Sorkin's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and then would star in projects like The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Go On, and more.

Perry also battled addiction through his career and published a memoir in 2022, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that detailed his struggles with addiction. Perry noted at the time that he hoped the book and his story would help others battling the same issues feel less alone.

"It's a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction," Perry said. "It's dedicated to 'all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.' And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone."