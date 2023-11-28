IHOP Introduces New Wonka Inspired Menu

The new Wonka menu is available now.

Wonka is headed to theaters in just a couple of weeks but fans can start celebrating the magic of the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures movie now thanks to IHOP. The restaurant chain announced on Monday their new, limited time menu inspired by Wonka and it has a little something for everyone on it — including purple pancakes.

The new menu is available starting now at participating IHOP locations nationwide and features breakfast items, beverages, and even a Wonka-inspired burger. You can check out the full lineup and descriptions below.

"IHOP has established itself as a highly creative and collaborative theatrical partner in the family dining category, and the latest Wonka menu is the brand's most creative partnership yet," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. "Every good thing in this world started with a dream, and we are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch or dinner with this innovative menu of original items, inspired by the story of Willy Wonka."

▪ Wonka's Perfectly Purple Pancakes: Purple buttermilk pancakes layered with creamy cheesecake mousse & topped with purple cream cheese icing, whipped topping and gold glitter sugar.

▪ Hoverchoc Pancake Tacos: 3 silver dollar chocolate pancakes folded and filled with chocolate chips, creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh sliced strawberries and a chocolate drizzle. Served with extra strawberries on the side.

▪ Daydream Berry Biscuit: Warm and flaky buttermilk biscuit split and filled with creamy cheesecake mousse, a mixed berry topping, topped with purple cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.

▪ Jr. Magical Breakfast Medley: 1 Wonka's Perfectly Purple Pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 1 bacon strip and 1 sausage link.

▪ Willy's Jr. French Toast Dippers: Sliced French toast with a side of strawberries, banana and chocolate dipping sauce.

▪ Dreamy Lemonade: Prickly pear flavored lemonade served with a cream cheese icing rainbow sprinkle rim and topped with a cloud of cotton candy. Create your own magic by stirring in the cotton candy.

▪ Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate flavored with strawberry syrup, topped with whipped topping, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and gold glitter sugar.

▪ Scrumdiddlyumptious Jr. Strawberry Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate flavored with strawberry syrup, topped with whipped topping, a drizzle of chocolate sauce and gold glitter sugar.

▪ Fantastical Wonka Burger: 100 percent USDA Choice Black Angus beef steakburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, four-cheese blend, avocado, 2 strips of bacon, fried hash browns, IHOP sauce & a ranch drizzle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of French fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, 2 buttermilk pancakes or side salad.

What Is Wonka About?

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. The film is described as an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Who Is in the Cast of Wonka?

Wonka will also feature performances from Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!), Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One).

Director Paul King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka opens in theaters December 15th.