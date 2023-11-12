SNL Host Timothee Chalamet Shamelessly Promotes Wonka and Dune After Strike Ends

The Wonka star raps with the cast at Saturday Night Live in celebration of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has reached its conclusion, Timothee Chalamet is the first actor of the year to be able to promote his upcoming films on Saturday Night Live. The Wonka star wasted no time whatsoever in "shamelessly self-promoting" his projects, playing Willy Wonka as he sang about his upcoming songs. Chalamet then walked around Studio 8H singing about Wonka, Dune 2, and even an upcoming fragrance commercial.

That wasn't even the half of it. Before Chalamet's monologue was over, the Oscar-nominated actor rapped about having a baby face alongside SNL mainstays Marcelo Hernandez, Punkie Johnson, and Kenan Thompson.

Timothée Chalamet’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/IeShetirJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 12, 2023

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

What is Wonka about?

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock while Wonka hits theaters on December 15th.