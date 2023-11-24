Wonka Box Office Projections Revealed

Wonka is poised for a surprising box office opening this holiday season. The Timothée Chalamet project is now looking at a $35 million pre-Christmas opening according to some new projections. That's up from the speculated $20 million a few weeks ago. No doubt some new trailers and Chalamet's presence on the red carpet for the movie along with his Saturday Night Live appearance helped matters a bit. Pushing the boat out before the massive winter holiday can be a gamble for some projects. But, the team behind Wonka are confident in a familiar story with an actor everyone seems to like at the forefront. Warner Bros. Discovery also has to feel good about most of the movie's competition duking it out right now.

With estimates up to $40 million, that's a night and day difference for a lot of folks that will be out doing some shopping with their families. Director Paul King was doing most of the heavy promotional lifting during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, that things have simmered down on that front, Chalamet has been pounding the pavement to get the word out on both Wonka and Dune 2. Warner Bros. made the decision to push that second project out to 2024. A move that might end up helping boost that movie considerably. For now, all eyes are on the remainder of 2023's slate to see if there are any diamonds in the rough remaining after the surprising success of Five Nights At Freddy's.

Does Timothée Chalamet Sing In Wonka?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oh, the beloved star is bringing his vocal talents to the screen with Wonka. In an interview with Total Film, the movie's director says that Chalamet's singing voice is very good. King told the outlet that some people out there are going to be really surprised. The young star has the goods apparently, and his fans are probably going to be delighted.

"[Chalamet]'s got a beautiful singing voice," King explained. "The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There's quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I'm going to sound like a crazed fan."

"The Oompa Loompas sing a lot in the book, and Roald Dahl always uses poetry," King responded to questions about Wonka being a musical. "But I didn't want it to just become a musical where people are singing dialogue to each other for no discernible reason. I felt like it was more like a movie with songs than a musical."

What Happens In Wonka?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Here's what Warner Bros. has to say about the film: "From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible."

"Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane ("The Day Shall Come"), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key ("The Prom," "Schmigadoon"), Paterson Joseph ("Vigil," "Noughts + Crosses"), Matt Lucas ("Paddington," "Little Britain"), Mathew Baynton ("The Wrong Mans," "Ghosts"), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water," the "Paddington" films, "Spencer"), Rowan Atkinson (the "Johnny English" and "Mr. Bean" films, "Love Actually"), Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey"), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Lost Daughter") and Hugh Grant ("Paddington 2," "A Very English Scandal"). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus," "Insecure"), Rich Fulcher ("Marriage Story," "Disenchantment"), Rakhee Thakrar ("Sex Education," "Four Weddings and a Funeral"), Tom Davis ("Paddington 2," "King Gary") and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ("Paddington 2," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Mary Poppins Returns")."

How much do you think Wonka will earn? Let us know down in the comments!