Aquaman's Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez

Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa is reportedly dating Godzilla vs. Kong and Hobbs & Shaw actress Eiza Gonzalez. News of Momoa's dating life has become a hot commodity again, after he announced a split from longtime wife Lisa Bonnet, earlier this year. Even though Momoa and Bonnet since indicated that they may not be divorcing, there has been plenty of rumor and speculation that Momoa has been seeing some other Hollywood starlets. Momoa and Kate Beckinsale sparked rumors earlier this year when they were spotted getting cozy after The Oscars; now we have this report about Gonzalez.

According to ET's sources, Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez have long been "friends" but had "underlying chemistry" that has now blossomed into full romance: "They are seeing each other and things are casual right now. They're having a good time."

Momoa was seen at the recent premiere of Gonzalez's new Michael Bay film, Ambulance, although the two actors did not appear on the red carpet as a couple. However, this latest report seems to all but confirm that Momoa and Bonnet have indeed ended their relationship.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," Momoa and Bonnet said in a now-deleted Instagram statement. "And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become...Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children...Teaching our Children What's possible ~ Living the Prayer...May Love Prevail." The message is signed,"✨ J & L"

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez could be working together soon: Momoa has also joined the Fast & Furious franchise with the upcoming Fast X. Momoa will be part of a major star-studded cast that includes the returning Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena and Charlize Theron; new cast members include The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Reacher's Alan Ritchson, and The Marvels' Brie Larson.

In addition to Fast X, Momoa will star in the sequel to his billion-dollar Aquaman movie. Both films are due in 2023.