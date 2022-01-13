Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce They’re Getting Divorced

In a surprise announcement on social media, Aquaman star Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show/High Fidelity actress Lisa Bonet have announced that they’re getting divorced. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the post begins. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

It continues: “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children…Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer…May Love Prevail.” The message is signed,”✨ J & L” The post, which comes by way of Momoa’s Instagram, comes along with a few photos as well, none of which feature the couple.

Bonet and Momoa first began a relationship in 2005 but weren’t officially married until 2017. The pair have two children together, a daughter, Lola, who was born in 2007, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf, born in 2008. Their marriage was actually conducted in secret when it occurred only to be leaked to the press, many of whom had assumed they’d been married for years at that point. When ET asked Momoa about the wedding at the press junket for Justice League that , he made it clear that he was looking for the perpetrator.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a**hole leaked it and I will find you,” Momoa told the interviewer. As far as we know he didn’t find out who it was.

Momoa and Bonet have been fan darlings for years, appearing at events together with matching outfits. Both Momoa and Bonet also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial back in 2020, one that revealed the “real” Jason Momoa as a bald, non-muscular little guy, with Bonet helping him lift some tiny weights for exercise.

Bonet became notable for playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show but also appeared in Angel Heart, Ray Donovan, and others. She’s also known for having previously been married to singer Lenny Kravitz with whom she had her first child, actress Zoë Kravitz.

(Cover photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)