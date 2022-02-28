Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Reportedly Back Together After Announcing Divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have reportedly reconciled weeks after announcing a split ending a 16-year relationship and nearly five years of marriage. In January, the Aquaman actor and The Cosby Show actress said in a joint statement published on Instagram that they were “parting ways in marriage.” The post, which has since been deleted, added:”We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on…We free each other to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

Momoa and Bonet have “had a change of heart” and are living together again, according to HollywoodLife.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a family friend said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” According the source, Momoa and Bonet’s children – 14-year-old Lol and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf – are “obviously thrilled their parents have given marriage another shot. Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

The friend added Bonet is “and always has been the only woman that Jason has ever loved.” The couple started dating in 2005 and were married in October 2017.

Momoa and Bonet’s original statement announcing their split is in full below.

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children…Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer…May Love Prevail. ✨ J & L

Momoa next reprises his DC superhero role as Aquaman/Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, surfacing in theaters on December 16.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images