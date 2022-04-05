Jason Momoa Addresses Kate Beckinsale Dating Rumors

Jason Momoa is speaking up to clear up rumors that he’s now romantically attached to Underworld star Kate Beckinsale after the two were spotted out looking to be very affectionate with one another. When reporters caught up with Jason Momoa at the LA premiere of Michael Bay’s new film Ambulance, he was quick to bring some expanded context to what the public saw, calling his close conversation with Beckinsale a “conversation with a woman about her country,” and the visual of him giving Beckinsale his coat an act of “chivalry” as “the woman was cold.”

The rumors about Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale got started after The Oscars when the pair were spotted outside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party – which is where the Aquaman actor was spotted donating his coat to Beckinsale. Momoa and Beckinsale were later spotted at Jay-Z’s Oscars party at Chateau Marmont, so whether or not that “moment” of “chivalry” was just a moment is anyone’s guess. But hey, what happens on Oscars night says on Oscars night – unless, you know, you slap someone in front of the entire watching world…

Videos by ComicBook.com

In his full response to Extra, Jason Momoa talked about his moment with Kate Beckinsale, stating that “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2.’ Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

When asked directly if he and Kate Beckinsale are together Momoa was very direct: “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

There’s a tightly-focused spotlight on Jason Momoa’s personal life right now, after the January announcement that he was splitting up with wife Lisa Bonet, whom he has been with since 2005. Naturally, paparazzi are hoping to be the first to scope out who Momoa might be getting romantic with, next. Some think it could be his Fast & Furious 10 co-star Charlize Theron. Other reports state Momoa and Bonet could be still together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement when announcing their split.

They added that “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman sequel has been delayed until 2023