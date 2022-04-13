Jennifer Lopez Reveals Details of Ben Affleck’s Bubble Bath Proposal

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged again. In a new newsletter to her fans, Lopez went into detail about how the engagement happened. “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she writes (via People). “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES. I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

News of this new engagement comes 18 years after Lopez and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004. Fans were on high alert for an official engagement announcement after rumors circulated about it in January. Reports the couple is buying a mansion together added fuel to the fire. Lopez and Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021. Photographers spotted Lopez wearing her green engagement ring. Lopez made the new official via her On the JLo newsletter after teasing a “major announcement” on Twitter. She also added a ring emoji to her Twitter handle. Speaking to People previously, Lopez opened up about what makes this time with Affleck different than before.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said. It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other, We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.

“We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter. We have kids and we respect each other. … We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”