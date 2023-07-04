Joey Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest After Demanding Competition Start Despite Cancelation

Joey Chestnut has taken home the crown of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest yet again. Chestnut, who has won the men's contest eight times in a row and sixteen times overall, took home the prize by eating a whopping 62 hot dogs in ten minutes. Eight-time champion Miki Sudo won the women's competition, with 39.5 dogs in ten minutes. The annual July 4th contest made headlines on Tuesday, after severe weather and lightning delays were going to potentially delay the men's competition. While reports had initially suggested that the Hot Dog Eating Contest had a chance of being canceled altogether, it was later rescheduled for 2pm E.T. A tweet from reporter Kenneth Heasley seemed to suggest that Chestnut played a role in the men's contest being put back on.

"They told us it was canceled," Chestnut said after winning the contest. "We weren't sure we were gonna eat today. I'm just happy. It's the 4th of July, I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win... I feel great. I've got leftover room, so I'll be having some beers later."

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

What Is Joey Chestnut's Record?

Back in 2020, Chestnut once again clenched the world record for HDB (hot dogs and buns) eaten within ten minutes, with a total of 75. He had previously set the record of 74 HDB in 2018.

