Vlasic is Giving Away Pickles for Pickle Hot Dog Buns This Summer

Every summer has its food trend and for Summer 2023 that trend is the pickle. All things pickle-related have been having their moment. Pizza Hut recently launched a pickle pizza in New. York City, Grillo's teamed up with Two Robbers for a pickle hard seltzer, and earlier this year, Burger King in Canada brought back their Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets. Now, however, Vlasic wants to take things to the next level by getting in on the viral pickle dog trend. The brand recently announced that they are kicking off summer by giving pickle lovers a chance to win free pickles now through June 30th so fans can create their own pickle hot dog buns at home.

Announced on social media, Vlasic is giving away 25 packs of pickle dogs. The packs include free Vlasic pickles, a pack of Hebrew National hot dogs, Hunt's ketchup, and Gulden's mustard — everything you need to create your own pickle dogs at home. The pickle dog trend has been huge on social media with, at the time of this article's writing, more than 12.4 million searches for pickle dogs on TikTok alone.

Fans hoping to win these special pickle dog packs just need to go to the brand's official Instagram post here and comment using the hashtag "#PickleBun" as well as follow the account. They can share the post on their own Instagram story for an extra entry as well. The giveaway runs through Friday, June 30th.

Disneyland Has a Pickle Corndog

The pickle dog isn't a new idea, but it's one that is pretty popular. Back in 2021, Disneyland began offering a pickle corn dog. The snack is currently available at Downtown Disney at the Blue Ribbon Corn Dog location and comes with a side of peanut butter for dipping. There have been additional variations of the specialty corn dog available as well. Visitors to Downtown Disney will want to check to see what different varieties, if any, are available during their visit.

Frank's Red Hot Released a Pickle Hot Sauce Earlier This Year

Back in March, Frank's Red Hot also get in on all things pickle trend with the release of Frank's RedHot Dill Pickle Hot Sauce. According to the brand, the new sauce is "the ultimate blend of flavor and heat" and features a "dilly, tangy, pickle-y" twist. The sauce is described as being made with real pickle juice and packs just the right kick of heat. It's said to go well on chicken, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, fried foods, and more.

What do you think about Vlasic's dill pickle giveaway? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!