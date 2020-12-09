Johnny Depp Is Heading Back To Court To Try To Overturn Libel Ruling

✖

John Depp is returning to court in the United Kingdom to contest last month's High Court verdict that The Sun didn't libel him by referring to him as a "wife beater." The Press Association spotted the application with the Court of Appeal. The case stems from allegations that Depp assaulted his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard. A High Court judge ruled that the accusation in a 2018 The Sun article was "substantially true," declaring that Depp "did assault Ms. Heard." While the justice denied Depp an appeal in that court, he did allow Depp until December 7th to contest the ruling in the Court of Appeal. Depp previously stated he would appeal, saying “The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," according to Deadline.

This news comes after Depp exited his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.'s Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts series. The studio replaced Depp in the role with Mads Mikkelsen.

"In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," Depp wrote in a statement announcing his departure. "Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he added, saying that "the surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore in the series, recently commented on the situation. "It's an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It's probably one of the biggest productions I've ever worked on," Law told Entertainment Tonight. "And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That's all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part."

Currently, Warner Bros. has the third Fantastic Beasts movie set to debut on July 15th, 2022