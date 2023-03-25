Jonathan Majors' New Movie Gets December Release Date

Jonathan Majors' next movie has gotten a new release date. On Friday, Searchlight Pictures confirmed that Magazine Dreams, a new film starring Majors, will be released on December 8th. Magazine Dreams has already earned rave reviews after its premiere at Sundance. Magazine Dreams will be the latest of several blockbusters that Majors has starred in in 2023, after the recently-released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

What is Magazine Dreams about?

Magazine Dreams follows aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox (Majors), who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest.

The film also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

What are Marvel's plans for Kang?

Following Quantumania, Kang's tenure in the MCU is expected to culminate even further, with Marvel Studios creatives regarding him to be the "big bad" of the next few years of the Multiverse Saga. Majors is expected to reprise his role in both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

