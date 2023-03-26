Jonathan Majors' Defense Lawyer Comments on Alleged Assault

Yesterday, the news broke that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III star Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. TMZ reported the victim's claim that Majors had attacked her in a domestic dispute the night before and that the unnamed woman had visible injuries, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Majors was arrested but was reportedly out of police custody by the time the story broke. When the news was released, a representative for Majors claimed the actor had "done nothing wrong" and that they were "[looking] forward to clearing his name and clearing this up." Today, his defense lawyer is claiming there's evidence proving the actor is innocent.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement (via Variety). "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Chaudhry also claims there is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident occurred on Friday night in addition to witness testimony from the driver as well as onlookers. Chaudhry also said there are written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

Yesterday, the NYPD released a statement about the arrest, which you can read below:

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.," the statement reads. "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."