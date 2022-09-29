Hole Ripped Into Jurassic Park Ride at Universal Orlando During Hurricane Ian
Universal Studios Orlando's Jurassic Park ride has had a hole ripped in its side from Hurricane Ian. On Twitter, @youngie88 spotted the damage and people are checking out the early period of the storm's landfall. The ride specifically affected is the Jurassic Park River Ride and the photo shows how that corner of the outer wall has given way. When damage like this is apparent from some distance away, it validates Universal's decision to close the park earlier in the week. The first day that Universal Studios Orlando is discussing reopening is tomorrow. But, with the weather raging on, it seems like the return to the park might be a little further into the future. Check out what management told fans about the status down below:
- Our destination, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit.
- Our hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.
- Our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. We anticipate reopening the event on Friday, Sept. 30 conditions permitting.
🚨 We have Assets Out Of Containment 🚨— Stu 🎃 – Blinding Frights (@youngie88) September 29, 2022
Hole in the side of Jurassic Park River Ride. #Universal #IslandsOfAdventure #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/zf9d4gKns2
"The Universal Orlando Resort Guest Contact Center is currently experiencing higher than expected wait times and is currently assisting guests whose travel is directly affected by the hurricane. If your travel dates are after September 30, we would appreciate if you would call us back at a later date. Our hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests. If you have an existing reservation for arrival through Friday that you would like to cancel or modify, please continue to hold."
Dinosaurs escaping during a hurricane is *literally* the plot of Jurassic Park. https://t.co/zagpoH3NIp— Philip Rossman-Reich (@philiprr_OMD) September 29, 2022
Ermmmm the dino got out!!!!! Jurassic park ride at @UniversalORL #HurricaneIan #universalorlando pic.twitter.com/Db4scBil1G— Michael (@mickingold) September 29, 2022
Wow. Easily the worst damage to an Orlando-area theme park we’ve seen yet. This is the show building for the Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. https://t.co/sG95b0LJ6u— Steven Brasley (@StevenBrasley) September 29, 2022
I see the Jurassic Park T-Rex is now loose in #Orlando... #HurricanIan https://t.co/DBifScO4mc— Matthew Couts (@mattcoots1) September 29, 2022
Even universal has damage. Jurassic park. Jungle adventure pic.twitter.com/8ZyzeecFP2— Ashley J. (@MXchic681) September 29, 2022
I don’t mean to sound like I’m making light of the tragedy of a deadly storm. But the fact that a hurricane ripped a hole in the wall of a Jurassic Park enclosure is internet gold.
I do hope that no one was injured. And that you all down there continue to stay safe.— Cretaceous Dave (@Cretaceous_Dave) September 29, 2022
Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Studios. Big chunk of wall missing. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/BeF7IvKzS4— 🦌 Feryl Foxwood 😷💉👍 🦌 (@Feryl) September 29, 2022
I just saw a second angle posted (both below) so I’m guessing it’s confirmed. https://t.co/FssvqRIMT9 pic.twitter.com/ngvY5EbDN8— Rob (@robiss215) September 29, 2022