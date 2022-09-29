Hole Ripped Into Jurassic Park Ride at Universal Orlando During Hurricane Ian

Universal Studios Orlando's Jurassic Park ride has had a hole ripped in its side from Hurricane Ian. On Twitter, @youngie88 spotted the damage and people are checking out the early period of the storm's landfall. The ride specifically affected is the Jurassic Park River Ride and the photo shows how that corner of the outer wall has given way. When damage like this is apparent from some distance away, it validates Universal's decision to close the park earlier in the week. The first day that Universal Studios Orlando is discussing reopening is tomorrow. But, with the weather raging on, it seems like the return to the park might be a little further into the future. Check out what management told fans about the status down below:

Our destination, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit.

Our hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.

Our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. We anticipate reopening the event on Friday, Sept. 30 conditions permitting.

Hole in the side of Jurassic Park River Ride. #Universal #IslandsOfAdventure #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/zf9d4gKns2 — Stu 🎃 – Blinding Frights (@youngie88) September 29, 2022

"The Universal Orlando Resort Guest Contact Center is currently experiencing higher than expected wait times and is currently assisting guests whose travel is directly affected by the hurricane. If your travel dates are after September 30, we would appreciate if you would call us back at a later date. Our hotels will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests. If you have an existing reservation for arrival through Friday that you would like to cancel or modify, please continue to hold."

