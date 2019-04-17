First ‘Jurassic World: The Ride’ Trailer Released By Universal Studios

It looks like a new era is coming for one of Universal Studios’ most famous attractions. While Orlando is keeping things status quo for Jurassic Park, Hollywood has wrapped its renovations on Jurassic Park: The Ride, and its remodel has dropped a first trailer.

So, welcome to Jurassic World: The Ride. Please be sure to keep all hands and feet inside the ride vehicle at all times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the official page for Universal Studios Hollywood posted the first promo for Jurassic World: The Ride. The clip, which can be seen below, gets fans amped for the rig and shows a bit of what it will offer.

It Just Got Real. Introducing Jurassic World – The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. More real. More intense. pic.twitter.com/rnbEXP7l8c — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) April 17, 2019

The trailer is a cinematic one that starts off with a Western shootout. However, it ends with dozens of Universal Studios‘ cast members running for their lives when a T-Rex begins barreling through the park. At the end, the trailer confirms Jurassic World: The Ride is an intense ride for all.

In the clip’s final moments, fans are shown a glimpse of the ride itself. A large screen is shown with an aquatic dinosaur crashing into it, leaving riders in a tracked car screaming. It appears the ride will take guests on a tour of the original Jurassic World theme park from the films, but if you have seen the film, then you know things go south real fast. There’s no doubt the ride will put fans uncomfortably close to some rogue dinosaurs, and it’s only a matter of time before a raptor or twelve show up.

For fans, this ride overhaul is an exciting addition to Universal Studios Hollywood though some are sad to see the original Jurassic Park ride retrofitted. The first ride still operates as is at Universal Studios Orlando, so fans can find the attraction if they’re willing to travel. As the Jurassic Park franchise continues to grow, fans are hoping the theme park chain will find new ways to fit attractions into its locations without sacrificing those which fans have loved for so long. But until any new ride attractions are announced, this Universal Studios Hollywood venture will show fans what’s to come.

Want to know more about Jurassic World: The Ride? Its description reads as follows: “Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering just an arm’s length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction’s new behemoth dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.”

So, will you be vacationing to L.A. to try out this thrilling ride? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!