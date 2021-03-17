Justin Long Getting Roasted On Twitter For Switching To PC From Mac

Twitter is roasting Justin Long for his switch to PC from Mac. Intel decided to pull a Sprint and turn one of their competitors' best ads into a renewed push for market share. Long was the centerpiece of those “I’m a Mac and I’m a PC” commercials that were everywhere at the start of the last decade. But in having him switch sides in the conflict, people at the hardware giant are hoping that users might make the switch. Mostly due to the wonderful advertising of Apple in the previous decades, MacBooks became an “it” item. However, PCs have had a major resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic. The gaming appeal of those machines cannot be underestimated. However, Sprint previously provided the blueprint for this by hiring Verizon spokesman Paul Maracelli to defect. Here’s what he had to say at the time.

Justin Long Ditch Apple for Intel🤣🤣🤣

With The Savage Ad.."From Mac To PC" pic.twitter.com/pmh6AGGJ5E — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) March 17, 2021

"I've watched with fascination as each of the wireless carriers claims to be the most reliable or the fastest," the actor’s statement said back in 2017. "But what I've found is...the 'better' that some other national carriers claim about reliability is really only a 1 percent difference."

"We wanted to have some fun with the fact that Paul switched to Sprint from Verizon," Roger Solé, Sprint's CMO offered as well. "We worked with Onion Labs to develop a series that takes a fun approach to Paul switching carriers and documents the extreme — albeit fictional — fan club that has formed around Paul."

What did you think of the new ad? Let us know down in the comments!