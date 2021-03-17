Justin Long Getting Roasted On Twitter For Switching To PC From Mac
Twitter is roasting Justin Long for his switch to PC from Mac. Intel decided to pull a Sprint and turn one of their competitors' best ads into a renewed push for market share. Long was the centerpiece of those “I’m a Mac and I’m a PC” commercials that were everywhere at the start of the last decade. But in having him switch sides in the conflict, people at the hardware giant are hoping that users might make the switch. Mostly due to the wonderful advertising of Apple in the previous decades, MacBooks became an “it” item. However, PCs have had a major resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic. The gaming appeal of those machines cannot be underestimated. However, Sprint previously provided the blueprint for this by hiring Verizon spokesman Paul Maracelli to defect. Here’s what he had to say at the time.
Justin Long Ditch Apple for Intel🤣🤣🤣— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) March 17, 2021
With The Savage Ad.."From Mac To PC" pic.twitter.com/pmh6AGGJ5E
"I've watched with fascination as each of the wireless carriers claims to be the most reliable or the fastest," the actor’s statement said back in 2017. "But what I've found is...the 'better' that some other national carriers claim about reliability is really only a 1 percent difference."
"We wanted to have some fun with the fact that Paul switched to Sprint from Verizon," Roger Solé, Sprint's CMO offered as well. "We worked with Onion Labs to develop a series that takes a fun approach to Paul switching carriers and documents the extreme — albeit fictional — fan club that has formed around Paul."
What did you think of the new ad? Let us know down in the comments!
Oof
WANT TO FEEL OLD ⁉️
The original Mac vs. PC ads featuring @hodgman and @justinlong first aired 15 years ago https://t.co/zrCkxz49rm pic.twitter.com/stdGqbzsAr— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) March 17, 2021
This feels like ages ago
I remember when Justin Long did those I'm a PC I'm A Mac commercials and nerds were straight-up OFFENDED. My god we were so angry about those commercials. "Oh yeah! Well what games can you play on a mac? Oh just warcraft 3?!!?"— Amos (@LoneAmos) March 17, 2021
I mean, better to be known for anything at all
Justin Long figuring out he is still referred to as "I'm a Mac" Guy pic.twitter.com/xYomk4UNVb— Nicole (@Dontcallmen1kk1) March 17, 2021
Had us in the first half
Justin Long trending, but only bc he “betrayed” Apple with a PC ad pic.twitter.com/ThhnkkKzLt— Aisa (@_icebox360) March 17, 2021
Time is wild man
It's probably just me, but OMG I LOVE JUSTIN LONG😍😍 and I just saw this photo on his insta😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/y0Md1Qf732— Mary🦾✨ -2 to TFATWS💘 (@happinessseb) March 10, 2021
Nice perspective here
Good for @justinlong.— Nathan Howe (@natehowe) March 17, 2021
A paying gig is a paying gig.
And the differences between a Mac and a PC in 2021 are much more about cost and aesthetics than function and performance.
Dodgeball
Can we bring Justin Long back into mainstream movies? Bc he’s honestly great in so many things pic.twitter.com/kxWWLNrn6o— Zack (@zackarytownsend) March 12, 2021
LOL hysterical
Justin Long doing both Mac and PC ads pic.twitter.com/KZn9KujrRj— Vibe Monkee (@wetgrass23) March 17, 2021