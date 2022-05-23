Kanye West to Create New McDonald's Packaging Design

✖

Kanye West will be creating McDonald's new packing design – a fact the musical mogul announced himself on social media (shocker). The post shows a McDonald's food box, which is presumably for one of McDonald's signature burgers – easy to presume because the box is designed to look like it is a hamburger. Indeed, the box top and bottom are made to resemble the hamburger bun, while the middle has artwork that looks like it is a burger patty with plenty of fixings (lettuce, onion, tomato). It's a simple yet creative design idea, which suggests "Ye" may actually bring something fun to the table for McDonald's customers!

"Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging," Kanye wrote on his Instagram post.

McDonald's really is at the forefront of marrying celebrity influencer culture with mass consumerism and branding. Kanye West's former protege Travis Scott was one of the biggest pioneers to this new lane of celebrity collaboration, with his "Cactus Jack Meal" combo, which allowed consumers to eat like one of their favorite musicians. When Scott's meal was a hit, McDonald's continued the promo, doing collabs with Latin music sensation J. Balvin, K-Pop group BTS, and hip-hop star Saweetie. They've also done other kinds of celebrity promos like Mariah Carey's Christmas giveaway to consumers.

Having Kanye West take over something as big as the overall design of McDonald's packaging is certainly a move that will generate headlines for both Ye and McDonald's – case in point: this article. It will certainly bring a new wave of people to McDonald's for food when it launches, as Kanye West has legions of fans – many of whom may come to McDonald's for the first time in a very long time, if ever.

Kanye has made headlines for just about everything but his creative ideas and endorsements in the last year. His highly-publicized divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian led Ye to have a public meltdown on social media; when Kim K started dating SNL's Pete Davidson, Ye's public backlash earned Marvel-level attention from fans and trolls alike.

Since fans, critics, friends, and professionals alike all urged Kanye to stop getting public and focus on private matters, Ye has gone back into creative mode, working on several big albums (including Donda II, the sequel to his 2021 release), being in the fashion spotlight, dating, and apparently re-inventing McDonald's.