Kate McKinnon Eats a Spoonful of Mayo in Hellmann’s Super Bowl Commercial

Barbie and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is known for delivering plenty of laughs — and it looks like that will be extending to Sunday’s Super Bowl. McKinnon stars in the new Super Bowl advertisement for Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, which was debuted earlier this month in the lead-up to the Big Game. The 60-second commercial, which you can check out below, shows McKinnon and “Mayo Cat” educating the audience about food waste, and how Hellmann’s helps reduce it. McKinnon then eats a spoonful of mayonnaise, as a number of events ensue that needs to be seen to be believed.

“I grew up in a house that was very environmentally minded, and we never threw anything out,” McKinnon explained in an interview with Variety. “It’s something that’s very dear to my heart.”

Where Will the Super Bowl Air?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on Sunday, February 7th on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. The first-ever Nickelodeon telecast of the Super Bowl is expected to deliver some delightful moments and on-screen graphics for younger viewers.

“We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick’s personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, in a prepared statement last year.

“Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game,” said Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Who Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Last fall, it was announced that Usher will have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The “Yeah!” singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

