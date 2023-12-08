Heartstopper and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Star Joe Locke to Make Broadway Debut

You can currently catch Aubrey Plaza in an off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, and she's not the only star of Marvel Studios' upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries you can see on the stage in New York. Deadline reports that Joe Locke, who is best known for Netflix's Heartstopper, will soon be making his Broadway debut in the current revival of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

According to the report, Locke will be playing Tobias starting January 31st. Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo originated the role in this revival, but Daniel Marconi is currently playing the part. Locke is joining the cast shortly before Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster take over the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett starting February 9th. This production's leads were originally played by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford who are giving their final bows on January 14th. In between, the roles will be played by standbys Nicholas Christopher and Jeanna de Waal.

"See u on broadway 😭🥰 Jan 31st 🖤🔪 @sweeneytoddbway," Locke shared on Instagram this week. You can view his post below:

Who Is Patti LuPone Playing in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

Locke and Plaza aren't the only theatre folk joining the cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The show will also feature Broadway legend Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone recently shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke."

Who Is Returning For Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the upcoming series will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. The show will also feature MCU newcomers The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasil. Currently, it is unclear if Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing in the series as Wanda Maximoff.

Are you planning to catch Joe Locke on Broadway? Tell us in the comments!